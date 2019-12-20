It was a great night for Victoria Hill in the Miss America 2020 competition Thursday night. Miss Georgia is the first runner-up.

Miss Virginia, Camille Schrier, was crowned the new Miss America.

The two stood side by side as they waited for the final results. Hill embraced Schrier after she was named the winner.

"I'm so proud of you," Hill told Schrier as she hugged her.

Camille Schrier, of Virginia, left, reacts after winning the Miss America competition at the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Conn., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. At right is runner-up Miss. Georgia Victoria Hill and and at rear is 2019 Miss. America Nia Franklin. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

AP

Many Georgians are proud of Hill's accomplishment, saluting her on social media.

"Congratulations to @MissAmericaGA, Victoria Hill, for becoming First Runner Up in the Miss America competition," Rep. Barry Loudermilk tweeted.

"We are so proud of Reinhardt’s very own Miss Georgia Victoria Hill," Reinhardt University tweeted. "You represented Georgia, Reinhardt and your home community of Cherokee County with grace, intelligence and tremendous talent #ReinhardtProud #RUMissAmerica".

Earlier this week, Hill scored her second preliminary award win along with a $1,000 scholarship. Her campaign focuses on the Georgia foster care system.

In the Miss America 2020 competition, the first runner-up receives a $25,000 scholarship and the new Miss America receives a $50,000 scholarship.

