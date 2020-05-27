Miss Georgia collects messages of thanks from around the world to share with front-line workers

And she’s looking for help moving her mission forward!

ATLANTA — Shannon O’Brien, who is currently Miss Georgia International 2020, is sending the love to healthcare workers.

She recently created a collage of “Thank Yous” on a sign that includes people across the world showing appreciation for first responders and healthcare workers fighting on the front lines of COVID-19.

And she’s looking for help moving her mission forward.

“I’m looking for anyone that would like me to send a collage. I’m so thankful to the one-hundred sixty-one people across six continents, all fifty states, fifteen countries and in ten languages who came together to help me spread #MissGeorgiaLove,” O’Brien wrote to 11Alive.

“My platform, Letters of Love, is an outreach initiative I founded to write, collect and deliver letters of appreciation for our military, share hope with hospital patients and respond to special requests. As Miss International 2020 I will continue building a legacy of hope and kindness through delivering Letters of Love around the world,” she added.

She is competing this July at Miss International 2020 for the fifth and final time, and wants help spreading the word.

While “donations are not needed to get involved,” O’Brien has started a GoFundMe for supporters to get involved.

