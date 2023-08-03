Missing boater found dead on Lake Lanier, authorities say

Crews originally went to search for the 27-year-old on Saturday.

BUFORD, Ga. — The body of a boater who was reported missing over the weekend on Lake Lanier has been located, according to authorities.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources said the body of Leonardo Martinez was located around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Law enforcement added that the body was located on the surface, approximately 30 yards from the lake shore, near Van Pugh Park.

Martinez' death marks the third on the lake in just the last week.

A man was killed last Thursday after jumping off a dock into the lake and being electrocuted, according to Georgia DNR and a 61-year-old man also went under and never resurfaced Saturday near East Bank Park.