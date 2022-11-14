Missing bracelet found: A mother was devastated after losing the ashes of her baby

A mother's heart is at ease after finding her bracelet with her son's ashes inside. After retracing her steps, she found the bracelet in the car seat.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Clemmons mother lost something very special to her heart last Tuesday and now she is more than grateful it's back with her.

Monday, Morgan Clodfelter was reunited with a trinket that has a significant meaning to her.

It holds a portion of her baby's ashes inside.

"God heard every prayer and every cry. He knew how much I needed this part of my baby back," Clodfelter said in a post on Facebook.

After retracing her steps, she found the bracelet tucked away in the car seat.

“God, please just help me. I need this piece of him back," she said.

The bracelet fell off Tuesday when Clodefelter was in the Winston-Salem, Clemmons area, and she very emotional since losing it.

Clodfelter was pregnant with her third child, a baby boy before she began having complications. She delivered him but he died shortly after.

One side of the heart reads "Zachary James Clodfelter 7/30/2021."

The other side has wings at the top and reads "Your wings were ready, but my heart was not."

Clodfelter posted on social media to encourage people in the area to be on the lookout when it fell off her arm.

