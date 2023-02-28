13-year-old girl missing in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police need help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.
Her name is Hayden and she was last seen Monday, leaving her home on Eastwyk Circle.
According to officers, she was wearing a brown hoodie, black leggings, and white shoes.
Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call police.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
