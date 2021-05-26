Mother 'hopeful' but heartbroken after police find missing Clayton County daughter's ID near decomposed body, she says

Lori Steakly, the mother of Stubb, told 11Alive she is holding out hope as they await the autopsy results from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI).

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a missing Clayton County woman is hopeful but heartbroken after police told her they found her daughter's identification near a decomposed body in Stockbridge on Sunday.

Ember Stubb was last seen at Deercreek Mobile Home Park in Stockbridge on March 19. According to neighbors, the 22-year-old has not been seen at her home for weeks.

Stubb's family told police they haven't had any contact with her since March 19 which isn't like her because "they typically talk every day." Police said Stubb doesn't own a car.

According to Steakly, police have said the tattoos mentioned in Ember's missing person's report appear to match the tattoos on the body found.

Stubb reportedly has a butterfly tattoo on her right shoulder and a large clown face on her left leg above her knee.

11Alive received this statement from the Clayton County Police Department in regards to the connection between Stubb and the decomposed body that was found in the area of Daniel Drive and Highway 138.

"At this time, we can not confirm the condition of the body. Yes, GBI is currently in possession of the body performing an autopsy. We are unable to confirm the identity of the decomposed body that was found. The incident is still under investigation at this time. Thank you."