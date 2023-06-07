'He didn't deserve this' | Mother in disbelief after missing DeKalb County man found dead in Douglasville

Kissa Chenault reported her 21-year-old son Keontae Chenault missing from DeKalb County on May 28, according to a DeKalb Police report.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is still in disbelief Wednesday night after she said her son was found dead miles away from home after he was missing for two weeks.

Kissa Chenault reported her 21-year-old son Keontae Chenault missing from DeKalb County on May 28, according to a DeKalb Police report.

The mother said Keontae's girlfriend said when he didn't show up at her house-- they had to wait 48 hours to file a missing person's report.

"He didn't call me, the phones were going to the voicemail, I was calling and calling," Kissa said. "He never responded back."

A few days later on May 30, Douglas County officials said they found the body of a man shot along the road. However, it wasn't until Douglas County officials saw reports about Keontae two weeks later that they started to connect the dots.

Kissa said officials are conducting a DNA test to confirm the body is her son but the results could take two more weeks. She's asking why it took so long for officials to get in touch with each other.

"It breaks my heart that he's been out there that long and we didn't even know," she said. "We didn't even know."

Kissa added her son was a good kid and went out of his way to help others.

"He didn't deserve this," she said. "It's a nightmare. I wouldn't want any parent to go through this."

Photos | Keontae Chenault 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.