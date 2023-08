Police said he was last seen on Monday, Aug. 28.

ATLANTA — DeKalb County Police need your help locating a missing teen who was last seen on Monday, Aug. 28.

Thirteen-year-old Jermaine was last seen leaving his home on Glen Hollow Circle.

He is described by police as being 4'11", 110 pounds, and having brown eyes and black hair.

Additionally, police said he was last seen in a red hoodie and blue jeans.