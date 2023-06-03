Remains of missing Covington man found in Baton Rouge

The remains of Nathan Millard were found about three miles from the pub he was last seen at.

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Georgia man reported missing out of Baton Rouge was found dead, according to police.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the remains of Nathan Millard were found near the 2900 block of Scenic Highway, about three miles from the pub he was last seen at.

Milliard's remains were found just before 3:30 a.m. on Monday. The 42-year-old Covington man was reported missing over two weeks ago.

A spokesperson for the Texas EquuSearch said his remains were discovered inside a rolled up carpet, covered in plastic.

Texas EquuSearch, a nonprofit dedicated to help finding missing people, offered a reward of up to $10,000 after Milliard disappeared Feb. 22.

The husband and father of five went missing on what was supposed to be a brief work trip. Police started looking into Milliard's disappearance after one of his clients requested a welfare check.

Milliard hadn't shown up to a scheduled meeting.

The night before, the pair went to a basketball game and pub. Milliard left the pub to take a walk back to his hotel when he went missing. His wife, Amber Milliard, spoke to 11Alive after an investigation was opened into his disappearance.

Milliard's phone was found not far his hotel and his debit card was used following his disappearance.

Currently, police have not identified Milliard's cause of death. An autopsy is being conducted, according to a Facebook post from Baton Rouge Police.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.