HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The search for a missing Buford man has come to a sad ending.

Hall County Sheriff's investigators said they've found the body of 60-year-old Jesse Dean Day, just about a half-mile from his home. Day, who authorities said had diminished mental capacity, was the subject of a Mattie's Call earlier this week.

He was reporting missing Monday, after he left his home in the 3000 block of Friendship Road. Days later, a resident came across Day's body in a wooded area near Heritage Crossing Drive, in the southern part of the county. Investigators responded to the area around 4 p.m.

Authorities said they did not find signs of found play or trauma during the investigation. Day's body was taken to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

The case remains under investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

