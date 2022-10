Steven Ramsey was last seen around Salem Ridge Court in McDonough.

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Henry County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a “critically missing” 10-year-old boy, Steven Ramsey.

He was last seen Friday around 1 p.m. on Salem Bridge Court.

Ramsey is a white male, with blonde hair and blue eyes, police said.

According to Henry County Police, he was last known to be wearing a hoodie, jogging pants, white Air Force One sneakers and a black and gray Adidas bookbag.

