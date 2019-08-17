ATLANTA — Police said 10-year-old Rozaria Johnson was found Saturday morning after she was reported missing late Friday afternoon from her apartment complex.

She was reunited with her grateful mom Saturday morning just before 8 a.m.

According to police, she was found at a nearby apartment in the complex.

Atlanta Police spokesman Carolos Campos said in a statement she is safe and sound.

"She is unharmed. No foul play is suspected," Campos said. "We appreciate your assistance in getting the word out."

Her picture is provided below

Atlanta Police

