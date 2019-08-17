ATLANTA — Police said 10-year-old Rozaria Johnson was found Saturday morning after she was reported missing late Friday afternoon from her apartment complex.

Rozaria, who has autism, was reunited with her grateful mom Saturday morning just before 8 a.m.

According to police, she was found at a nearby apartment in the complex, staying with a friend.

11Alive's Nick Sturdivant spoke with her mom Saturday morning shortly after the reunion, who said she had no idea that Rozaria was at a friend's house, but was thankful to have her back at home.

"Thank God that she's back," Tia Johnson said, her voice raw with emotion. "I just got to the point where -- I just didn't know -- She's got problems. I didn't know if she was gonna come home or not. But I'll tell you what -- this has been a very, very, very big blessing."

Tia mentioned during that reunion that Rozaria will be celebrating her 11th birthday next weekend.

Atlanta Police spokesman Carlos Campos said in a statement she is safe and sound.

"She is unharmed. No foul play is suspected," Campos said. "We appreciate your assistance in getting the word out."

