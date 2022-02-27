12-year-old boy reported missing in metro Atlanta, police say

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Cherokee Trail in Conley about the missing boy. It is said that this was the last known location for him.



Michael Gamble is described as a Black boy with black hair and brown eyes. He is 4-foot-11 and weighs 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black joggers, and rainbow Champion slides.



Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.