12-year-old boy missing in Kennesaw

He was last seen at his home in Kennesaw near Stilesboro Road.

KENNESAW, Ga. — Cobb County Police need help finding a missing child from Kennesaw.

Twelve-year-old Shaheen Key was last seen at his home in Kennesaw near Stilesboro Road.

Officers said he was wearing a black Adidas shirt and black shorts. Those who see him are asked to call Special Victims Unit at 770-801-3470 or call 911.