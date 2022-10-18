12-year-old boy missing in Kennesaw

KENNESAW, Ga. — Cobb County Police need help finding a missing child from Kennesaw.
Twelve-year-old Shaheen Key was last seen at his home in Kennesaw near Stilesboro Road.
Officers said he was wearing a black Adidas shirt and black shorts. Those who see him are asked to call Special Victims Unit at 770-801-3470 or call 911.
