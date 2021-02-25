12-year-old missing after walking away from home

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Police are asking for help to find a missing 12-year-old who they said walked away from home after getting into an argument with his stepfather.
According to Clayton County Police, officers responded to a missing person's call just after midnight, Thursday. That's where they learned Ke’wuan Gray left the home off Dorsey Road in Riverdale after the argument; he hasn't been seen since.
Police said the 12-year-old is 5'4" tall, weighs 95 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair in a box cut hair style.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with the words “Grind Mode” on the front and black jeans.
Anyone with information on where Ke’wuan Gray is should call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550 or 911.