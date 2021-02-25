12-year-old missing after walking away from home

Police said Ke’wuan Gray left a home off Dorsey Road in Riverdale after an argument; he hasn't been seen since.

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Police are asking for help to find a missing 12-year-old who they said walked away from home after getting into an argument with his stepfather.

According to Clayton County Police, officers responded to a missing person's call just after midnight, Thursday. That's where they learned Ke’wuan Gray left the home off Dorsey Road in Riverdale after the argument; he hasn't been seen since.

Police said the 12-year-old is 5'4" tall, weighs 95 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair in a box cut hair style.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with the words “Grind Mode” on the front and black jeans.