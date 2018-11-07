ROME, Ga. -- Family is desperately searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Family members tell 11Alive they are looking for Jha'nya Miller who was last seen on Burnett Ferry Road in Rome around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said initially, the original report was that she ran away. However, the teen has been reported as missing. Officers are actively looking for her and following any leads that they receive.

Jha'nya's family believes she may be in danger and they want to bring her home.

Anyone with information about Jha'nya's whereabouts, contact police.

