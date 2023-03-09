13-year-old girl found: DeKalb County Police

The 13-year-old was last seen on March 8, leaving her home around the 2700 block of Evans Mill Rd., police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Police are looking for a missing teenage girl in DeKalb County. According to a Facebook post from their department, she's been missing since Wednesday.

The 13-year-old was last seen on March 8, leaving her home around the 2700 block of Evans Mill Rd., police said.

She is described by police as being 5 feet tall and around 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She has two nose piercings and was last seen wearing a white shirt, black jeans and purple Crocs.

The DeKalb County Police Department's Special Victims Unit (SVU) is leading the search for her, and they are urging anyone with information to come forward. If you see her or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the SVU at 770-724-7710.



