14-year-old girl missing after leaving Gwinnett high school found at man's home in Morrow, family says

The 14-year-old walked out of Parkview High School in Lilburn on May 24 around 10 a.m. and hasn't been seen since.

Example video title will go here for this video

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Update | The 14-year-old was found at a man's home in Morrow, her family reported. Gwinnett police said they would have further updates soon. The photos and name of the teen were removed from this story since she was found.

Original story | The family of a 14-year-old girl is desperately searching for where she is after she left her Gwinnett County high school over a week ago and never came home.

She walked out of Parkview High School in Lilburn on May 24 around 10 a.m., set her laptop down on her sister's car in the school parking lot and hasn't been seen since.

Her father told 11Alive she has never run away before, and this behavior is out of character for the teen. Her dad said she had no money, no additional clothes and no identification.

He believes someone may be helping her daughter and is worried she was possibly talking with someone on an app-- who convinced her to leave home.