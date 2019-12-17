CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers need help finding a missing 15-year-old teen.
The Cherokee County School District Police posted a missing person flier of Chloe Rose Crabb on its Facebook page.
They said she left Creekview High School around 10:30 a.m. and was last seen at Family Traditions in Blue Ridge, Georgia.
According to school police, Crabb could possibly be with 17-year-old Taylor Mundy, driving a 2015 silver Chevy Camero. The car has black racing stripes and a black spolier with the tag WPQ953.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Cherokee County school Police at 770-704-4346 or call 911.
OTHER HEADLINES:
Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old
'They were sitting on the couch together ... and out of nowhere they were murdered'
Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history