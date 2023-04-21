15-year-old missing in Clayton County: Police

x
Missing In Georgia

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old in Clayton County diagnosed with multiple mental illnesses is missing, police said on Friday. 

The Clayton County Police Department said Andrew Bates=Smith was last seen on April 20 around 5 p.m. They added he might be headed to Forest Park. 

Bates-Smith is described as 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a beige shirt, beige pants and beige slides. the police department did provide a photo.  

Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked the call the police department at 770-477-3550 or call 911 immediately.

Credit: Clayton County PD

