KINGSLAND, Ga. — A 15-year-old from Kingsland, Georgia is missing again – nearly a month after she was reported missing the first time.

According to police, Ja’Liyah Stephens left home on April 4, 2019 and has not been seen since. Stephens was formally reported missing on March 16 but did return home later.

Ja’Liyah Stephens, 15, was last seen in Kingsland, Georgia.

Camden County Sheriff's Office

She is described as a 15-year-old African American teen, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she might be is asked to contact Det. Christopher King with the Kingsland Police Department at 912-729-8254.

