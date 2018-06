BARROW COUNTY, Ga. -- A 15-year-old girl hasn't been seen since her last day of school.

According to the Barrow County Sheriff's Department, Iliana Molina was reported missing by her mother on May 29.

She is 5'11 and weighs about 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She attends Dacula High. The last day of school was Wednesday, May 23.

Anyone who sees her should contact the Barrow County Sheriff's Department at 770-307-3080.

