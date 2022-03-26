16-year-old mother, 1-year-old child missing, Clayton County Police say

Anyone with information on where the two are is asked to contact the Clayton County Police.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old mother and her one year old child are missing, according to Clayton County Police.

At 12:39 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a residence on Falcon Crest Trail in Jonesboro and told Lakeria Goodwin left there with her child without permission.

Goodwin is described as being 5’06” in height, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and yellow shorts.

Her baby, Isis, was last seen wearing a gray pajama shirt and red pajama pants.