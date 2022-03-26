x
Missing In Georgia

16-year-old mother, 1-year-old child missing, Clayton County Police say

Credit: Clayton County Police

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old mother and her one year old child are missing, according to Clayton County Police.

At 12:39 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a residence on Falcon Crest Trail in Jonesboro and told Lakeria Goodwin left there with her child without permission.

Credit: Clayton County Police

Goodwin is described as being 5’06” in height, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and yellow shorts.

Her baby, Isis, was last seen wearing a gray pajama shirt and red pajama pants.

Anyone with information on where the two are is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.

