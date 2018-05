JONESBORO, Ga. -- A 16-year-old Jonesboro teen is missing.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office need help to find Nejirria Harris.

She was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Sunday leaving her job on Pointe South Parkway.

Nejirria is about 5'2 and weighs about 160 pounds. She was wearing a green Sonic uniform shirt, black shorts, and black shoes.

Anyone with information that could help authorities find her should contact authorities at 770-477-3641 or dial 911.

