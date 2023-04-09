Benjamin Nkansah was last seen wear a brown shirt and grey sweatpants near the backdoor of his home.

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Clayton County Police officers are seeking public assistance in their search for missing 3-year old Benjamin Nkansah.

Nkansah, also known as "Jojo," has black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 2-feet 5-inches tall and weighs roughly 30 pounds. Nkansah was last seen wearing a brown shirt and gray sweatpants.

Officers responded to a missing persons call around 4:15 p.m. at the 700 block of Commerce Boulevard in Riverdale, near Southtowne Hyundai of Riverdale.

During their investigation, officers learned Nkansah was last seen on a neighbor's camera at 3:10 p.m. near the back door of his home.

Clayton County Sheriff's Office and Police Department are utilizing a helicopter, K-9 hounds and officers to search surrounding areas.