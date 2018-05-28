RIVERDALE, Ga. -- The Clayton County Sheriff's Department needs help locating a missing 31-year-old man.

Authorities said Brian Thomas suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and a traumatic head injury.

He was last seen on May 27 on Upper Riverdale Road. Thomas is unfamiliar with the area and may be disoriented. He weighs about 135 pounds and is about 5'10. Thomas had blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Thomas' whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at 770-477-3641 or dial 911.

