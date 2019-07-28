DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a 5-year-old is missing after her mother

Now, that little girl's mother is wanted by police.

According to DeKalb County Police, Amaya Blanton has been missing since around July 20. Police said she was supposed to be brought to her grandmother's house, but she was not.

Dimesha Davis, 25, now faces charges for interference with custody. Police describe Davis as a 5'6" woman, who weighs 140 lbs and has black and brown hair.

DeKalb County Police Department

She was last seen at the Pilot gas station off Bouldercrest Road at I-285 in a silver Honda Accord, according to police.

If anyone has seen the pair, they are asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7710 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).