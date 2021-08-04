63-year-old Decatur man who suffers from mental health illnesses reported missing

Franklin Clyde Wilson was last seen at his residence in Decatur the evening of April 6, according to police.

DECATUR, Ga. — Decatur police are looking for a 63-year-old man who suffers from mental health illnesses.

Frankin Clyde Wilson was reported missing in a statewide Mattie’s Call issued by Decatur police on Thursday morning.

Wilson was last seen at his residence in Decatur the evening of April 6, according to police.

Wilson is described as a white male, approximately 6’1”, 190 lbs with graying dark hair, gray beard, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt.

According to authorities, he drives a white 2009 Honda Civic displaying a GA tag (BWF6445).

According to Decatur police, he also suffers from medical and mental health illnesses and is believed to currently be in danger of self-harm.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Franklin Wilson, please contact Inv. Hensel at mark.hensel@decaturga.com or 678/553-6687.