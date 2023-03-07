75-year-old missing in Marietta found safely

An officer saw her walking near the intersection of Bells Ferry Road and Cobb Parkway North just before 7 a.m.

MARIETTA, Ga. — UPDATE: Audrey Sydnor has been found safe, according to Marietta Police.

They add that an officer saw her walking near the intersection of Bells Ferry Road and Cobb Parkway North just before 7 a.m.

--

Marietta Police need help locating a 75-year-old woman who went missing on Monday around 6 p.m.

Audrey Sydnor lives in a private assisted living facility on Dickson Road, according to officers.

They add that she likes to walk to stores in the area of Dickson Road and Canton Road during the day. Though she has medical conditions, officers say she's always managed to return home in the past.

Sydnor was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with "Miami Florida" on it, jeans, black tennis shoes, and a black leather backpack.