Have you seen him? | APD searching for missing 77-year-old man

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are searching for a 77-year-old man who was reported missing Tuesday.

Rufus Hammond, who officers said has dementia, was last seen in the 500 block of South Evelyn Place. He was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, black and grey shoes and a black hat.

Hammond is approximately 5’10 in height and weighs about 160 pounds.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they're asked to contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

Credit: APD
Rufus Hammond

