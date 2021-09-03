Have you seen him? | APD searching for missing 77-year-old man

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are searching for a 77-year-old man who was reported missing Tuesday.
Rufus Hammond, who officers said has dementia, was last seen in the 500 block of South Evelyn Place. He was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, black and grey shoes and a black hat.
Hammond is approximately 5’10 in height and weighs about 160 pounds.
If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they're asked to contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.