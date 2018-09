MARIETTA, Ga. -- Authorities have located a missing 77-year-old "at risk" woman.

According to the Marietta Police Department, Sally Staines was found safe.

She was reported missing after she disappeared around 11 a.m. Friday when she left her home, which is near Marietta High School. They thought she might have been driving around disoriented.

Officials have canceled all alerts.

