Mattie's Call | Missing 82-year-old Buckhead woman found safe

Rosetta Washington was reported missing Thursday.

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Rosetta Washington has been found safe, according to authorities.

Original story below

Atlanta police issued a Mattie's Call for a missing 82-year-old woman Thursday.

Rosetta Washington was last seen around 1:30 p.m. at an apartment complex along East Paces Ferry Road Northeast, according to APD. Maps reveal the retirement community is by Buckhead Village.

Officers said Washington has dementia. She stands at 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds, according to police. Washington is described to have short gray hair and was last seen wearing green scrubs, a green jacket and a black headscarf.