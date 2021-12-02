Mattie's Call | Missing 82-year-old Buckhead woman found safe

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Rosetta Washington has been found safe, according to authorities.
Original story below
Atlanta police issued a Mattie's Call for a missing 82-year-old woman Thursday.
Rosetta Washington was last seen around 1:30 p.m. at an apartment complex along East Paces Ferry Road Northeast, according to APD. Maps reveal the retirement community is by Buckhead Village.
Officers said Washington has dementia. She stands at 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds, according to police. Washington is described to have short gray hair and was last seen wearing green scrubs, a green jacket and a black headscarf.
Anyone who sees Washington is urged to call 911.