86-year-old man reported missing in Atlanta

Have you seen him?

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police need help to locate a missing 86-year-old man.

Officers issued a Mattie's Call for Floyd Johnson, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Police said Johnson was last seen around 9 a.m. leaving his home on Phillip's Drive. Officers believe he is driving a 2005 Ford Taurus that has the Georgia tag AYK6668.

The car was last seen in the area of Ponce de Leon and Boulevard around 5:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

