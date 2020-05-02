STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — The Henry County Police Department is asking for your help to locate two missing children.

Authorities said 11-year-old Nathan Boatwright and 9-year-old Kensley Boatwright were reported missing from Vincent Ave in Stockbridge, Georgia. The two were last seen around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Nathan is 5 feet 11 inches tall. He weighs 115 pounds. The 9-year-old has brown eyes and brown hair.

The 11-year-old has blue eyes and red hair. Kensley is 4 feet tall. She weighs 80 pounds.

Left to Right; 11-year-old Nathan Boatwright and 9-year-old Kensley Boatwright (pictured twice)

Henry County Police Department

You are asked to contact the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch if you have any information concerning their whereabouts. They can be reached at (770) 957-9121.

