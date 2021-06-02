Mother suspected of kidnapping 1-year-old in Clayton County

Police are on the lookout for 1-year-old Jhenna Ervin and her mother, Nadia, who doesn't have legal custody of the child.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are urging locals to vigilant as they search for a 1-year-old girl and the mother accused of kidnapping her.

Police said that around 4 p.m. on Friday, Nadia Ervin took her 1-year-old daughter Jhenna Ervin from a home in the 5800 block of Riverdale Road. Nadia does not have custody of the child who was in her grandmother's custody at the time of the abduction.

Police said Nadia lost custody in 2020 and now faces warrants for her arrest on charges of kidnapping and interference with custody.

Police suspect she may be in the Griffin area. Jhenna was last seen wearing a pink shirt with pink pants.