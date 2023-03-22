14-year-old missing in DeKalb County, police say

Abednego was last seen leaving his home without permission on Saturday and has not returned. His home is near block 500 of Three Oaks Bend.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-year-old teenage boy has gone missing in DeKalb County, according to their police department's Facebook page.

Abednego was last seen leaving his home without permission on Saturday and has not returned. His home is near block 500 of Three Oaks Bend, police said.

Police said Abegnego is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. They also added he has brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing all black.