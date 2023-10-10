Clayton County Police still searching for man missing since August who may be in danger

The department put out a renewed request Monday for help in the case of Abhishek Kumar.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County put out a renewed call for help on Monday in the case of a man who's been missing since August and may be in danger.

In a brief update, Clayton County Police said they were still investigating the case of Abhishek Kumar, who was last seen on Aug. 23.

The department said on Facebook: "The Clayton County Police Department is still investigating this missing person's case in reference to Abhishek Kumar. If you have any information in reference to the disappearance of Abhishek Kumar, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550."

In their original missing person notice, Clayton County Police said Kumar had been seen in the area of the 1700 block of Noah's Ark Road in Jonesboro.

He was last seen getting into a dark colored car, possibly a Ford Fusion, and police believe through their preliminary investigation that he may have been in danger at this time.

Kumar is described as a 23-year-old man standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 187 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

"Since this incident has been reported, Clayton County Police Officers and Detectives have conducted an area search of the last known locations, conducted a welfare check of Mr. Kumar’s residence, and have been conducting multiple interviews. This investigation is active and ongoing in reference to the disappearance of Abhishek Kumar. Anyone with information in reference to the whereabouts of Abhishek Kumar is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police," police said back in August.