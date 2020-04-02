WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old and need the public's help to find her.

According to the Woodstock Police Department, Abigail Miller was last seen with friends at the Microtel off Molly Lane in Woodstock, but she never returned home.

At this time, police said Miller is considered a runaway, however, they are still looking for her.

A description of Miller was unavailable from police, and they did not say what she was last seen wearing.

If anyone knows of Abigail Miller’s whereabouts, they are asked to call 911.

