DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police need help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Officers tweeted a photo of Ahmari Cawthon.

They said she was last seen around 11:40 a.m. on Monday in the 2000 block in Peachford Road.

She was wearing all black with blue Jordan shoes.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, contact police.

