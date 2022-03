The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to please contact Investigator Nicole Roper at 678-486-1307.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is searching for a runaway teen, and they are asking the public for help.

Blake Cummings was reported missing in Alabama on Feb. 27, the office said. The 16-year-old is believed to be in the metro Atlanta area.