Alabama college student reported missing on Atlanta trip

Police said Rakeb Tilahun was last seen at the Hilton in Downtown Atlanta.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are searching for an Alabama college student who's gone missing in the city.

Rakeb Tilahun, 19, was last seen on Oct. 5 at the Hilton Hotel in Downtown Atlanta around 3:45 p.m., according to Atlanta Police.

The department said she's a student from Talladega College in Alabama and was in Atlanta for a tip that ended on Friday. Tilahun 's student advisor reported her missing to the police.

Tilahun is described by police as about 5 feet, 8 inches and around 210 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. A photo was released by APD.

Anyone with information about where she is should call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.