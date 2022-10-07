Alabama college student reported missing on Atlanta trip

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are searching for an Alabama college student who's gone missing in the city.
Rakeb Tilahun, 19, was last seen on Oct. 5 at the Hilton Hotel in Downtown Atlanta around 3:45 p.m., according to Atlanta Police.
The department said she's a student from Talladega College in Alabama and was in Atlanta for a tip that ended on Friday. Tilahun 's student advisor reported her missing to the police.
Tilahun is described by police as about 5 feet, 8 inches and around 210 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. A photo was released by APD.
Anyone with information about where she is should call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.
MORE WAYS TO GET 11ALIVE
- Download our streaming app on Roku and Fire TV
- Download the 11Alive News mobile app
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
- Watch live streams on YouTube