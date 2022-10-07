x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Missing In Georgia

Alabama college student reported missing on Atlanta trip

Police said Rakeb Tilahun was last seen at the Hilton in Downtown Atlanta.

More Videos

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are searching for an Alabama college student who's gone missing in the city. 

Rakeb Tilahun, 19, was last seen on Oct. 5 at the Hilton Hotel in Downtown Atlanta around 3:45 p.m., according to Atlanta Police. 

The department said she's a student from Talladega College in Alabama and was in Atlanta for a tip that ended on Friday. Tilahun 's student advisor reported her missing to the police. 

Tilahun is described by police as about 5 feet, 8 inches and around 210 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. A photo was released by APD. 

Anyone with information about where she is should call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

Credit: APD

News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET 11ALIVE 

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out