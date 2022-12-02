Teen missing after running from McDonald's drive-thru, Newton Sheriff says

Alayah Hunt was in the custody of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services when she ran from a car.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A teen who was in the custody of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services is missing after she ran from a car on Friday, deputies in Newton County said.

Alayah Hunt is 13 years old and was last seen running from a car in a McDonald's fast food restaurant drive-thru, the sheriff's office said. They did not specify, which restaurant it was but did mention she was in the custody of D.F.C.S.

The office describes Hunt as 4-feet 11-inches tall and around 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and purple sequin UGG boots. Her hair was long, black and braided. A photo was provided.