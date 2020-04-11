Mattie's Call issued for missing Riverdale 17-year-old

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old, after issuing a Mattie's Call.
Police said officers responded Nov. 3 to the 6000 block of Hwy 85 in Riverdale to take the missing person report. That's they were told that Alfred Kamara hadn't been seen since around 1:45 p.m.
According to police, Kamara has been diagnosed with mental health disorders and is currently on medication.
Kamara is described as a 17-year-old Black male with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he is 5’08” tall and weighs about 145 lbs.
Kamara, police said, was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants and white slippers.
Anyone with any information on where Kamara is, is being asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.