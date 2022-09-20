Allahnia Lenior's family says they will remain hopeful until her body is recovered

While two people charges of felony murder and felony concealing a death, no body or remains have been found.

ATLANTA — It's been weeks since a metro Atlanta woman vanished and now police believe she was murdered. However, Allahnia Lenior's family are hopeful she is still alive.

Atlanta Police provided an update on the case on Sept. 20, saying they have one suspect, Diante Reynolds, in custody. They are searching for 29-year-old Steve Oboite.

While both face charges of felony murder and felony concealing a death, no body or remains have been found.

“We knew that this was going to be a race against time, but until her body is recovered – we remain hopeful," Lenoir's mother, Jannette Jackson, said in a statement provided by Nosiike Media Group.

The 24-year-old was last seen on July 30 at a Midtown apartment complex at 1600 Peachtree Street. Her family said she was supposed to be visiting friends. For almost two months, they have handed out fliers hoping someone, anyone would have information.

Police officially released their missing person advisory on Aug. 1. Meanwhile, a private investigator was hired by the family to help with the search.

The statement about Tuesday's police update said the family is devastated by the news, but they want the public to continue to share the information about the case and they hope tips will lead to the second arrest.