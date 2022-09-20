Atlanta Police provide update on missing 24-year-old woman

She was last seen on July 30 at a Midtown apartment complex on Peachtree Street.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are providing an update to the case of a 24-year-old woman who has been missing since late July.

Allahnia "Fruity" Lenoir has was last seen on July 30 at a Midtown apartment complex at 1600 Peachtree Street. Her family said she was supposed to be visiting friends.

For almost two months, they have handed out fliers hoping someone, anyone would have information. Back in August, they said they believe she was abducted.

Police officially released their missing person advisory on Aug. 1. Meanwhile, a private investigator was hired by the family to help with the search.

Investigators will be providing an update Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. You can watch it live on 11Alive.com, the 11Alive YouTube channel, FireTV or Roku on 11Alive+.

