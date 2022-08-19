Private investigator joins search for Allahnia Lenoir

After weeks of searching, a renowned private investigator has signed on to help the family of Allahnia Lenoir.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A renowned private investigator is joining the search for a Gwinnett County woman who's been missing since July 30.

Allahnia Lenoir's family has searched and begged for information about their missing daughter in the weeks since her disappearance.

“Please fight. Keep fighting," Jannette Jackson, Allahnia's mom, said at a vigil a few days after she disappeared. "And we're going to all keep praying for you to have the strength to come home."

Now, the family and friends of Allahnia are getting extra help from former law enforcement officers and long-time private investigator TJ Ward.

“I have the resources to find the right people, cadaver dogs and drones and aerial support. I can get that and develop that and put that in to utilize to help enhance this search and this investigation," Ward said.

Ward's famously worked on cases like the Natalee Holloway disappearance, an 18-year-old woman who vanished at the end of a high school graduation trip to Aruba. He connected with the family of Allahnia to help them find the missing 24-year-old.

“Anything that we find, we’re not going to act on it; anything that we find, we will turn it over to the detectives with the city of Atlanta," Ward said.

Allahnia was last seen walking into an apartment complex along 1600 Peachtree Street in northeast Atlanta. Her family said she was there with a friend to see two other people but never returned.

She's seemingly vanished - and the complex and the people last with her is where Ward plans to start.

“You gotta see who the players are; you gotta see who may have been with her, other people that may have been with her," Ward said. "We already have some phone calls, some audio from her phone."

Allahnia’s family believes she’s been abducted, but Ward stops short of saying what he thinks happened. He said he plans to assist them in trying to bring her home.

Ward said he and the family plan to meet with detectives with Atlanta Police soon.

Allahnia stands at 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs around 120 pounds, according to police. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts and cream-colored shoes.