Atlanta police searching for woman missing for days

Allahnia Lenoir, 24, went missing July 30.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman has been missing for nearly a week and police are asking for the public's help in finding her.

Atlanta Police Department's Homicide/Adult Missing Person Unit is working to find 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir.

She was last seen along 1600 Peachtree Street in northeast Atlanta on July 30. Lenoir stands at 5-feet, 4-inches and weighs around 120 pounds, according to police. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts and cream-colored shoes.

Lenoir's family is hosting a prayer vigil and news conference Sunday. They believe Lenoir was abducted from the apartment complex.

Her family is asking the Atlanta community to get involved and stand in solidarity with them to raise awareness about Lenoir's case and pray for her safety.