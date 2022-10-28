Missing Allahnia Lenoir | With suspects facing charges, mother hopes for closure in 24-year-old daughter's case

Allahnia Lenoir went missing in July and her body has not been found.

ATLANTA — For almost three months, Jannette Jackson has been searching for her daughter Allahnia Lenoir. Two people are facing charges in her disappearance but the mother says she's holding out hope for her daughter's return, or at least, closure.

The Atlanta Police Department said Lenoir went missing July 30. She was last seen at an apartment complex on Peachtree Street.

Jackson said Lenoir went there with a friend and met up with two other people. She never heard from her daughter again.

On Sept. 20, police provided an update on the case reporting that one suspect is in custody and they're searching for the other. Both face charges of felony murder and felony concealing a death. Neither body nor remains have been found, according to authorities.

"It's all an emotion that, that you can't quantify with any -- there are no words that I could say to you," Jackson said.

In the weeks that followed her daughter's disappearance, Jackson, along with family and friends, went to parks and festivals where they handed out fliers. Her hope was that someone, anyone, would come forward with information that would bring Lenoir home.

Her search also included places where she heard human trafficking was taking place, in case she could find her daughter.

"We also went to places where she thought she could be, that we had heard chatter that they were moving women," she elaborated.

Jackson would not receive an update for another few weeks when authorities formally identified Diante Reynolds and Steve Oboite as suspects in Lenoir’s murder. They’re also accused of concealing her body.

Jackson and her family were at a hearing for Reynolds. He was denied bond and remains at large. Oboite is still at large, according to police.

A month later after the police's last update, Jackson said she still can't find peace because her daughter's body has not been found.

Jackson is also trying to comfort her son, Lenoir's younger brother. She said he prays every night for his sister's return but understands she may not come home.