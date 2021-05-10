Police: 10-year-old girl who went missing is found

Police used K9 officers to help with the search.

ATLANTA — UPDATE: The 10-year-old girl has been found safe, police say. 11Alive has removed the photograph and name of the girl from the original story.

ORIGINAL STORY: Atlanta police said a 10-year-old girl who ran away from home Monday morning has been found safe. They used K-9 units to help with the search but were not able to find her.

Police said the girl was last seen at her house along the 2500 block of Lenox Road NE after she got into an argument with her mom.